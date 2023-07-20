Will union, theaters avoid work stoppages on Broadway?

Union and theater leaders announced a tentative agreement Thursday to keep Broadway productions operational as members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees threatened a strike.

The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical joined the union in making a joint statement announcing the tentative agreement.

Details of the tentative agreement were not divulged.

A union spokesperson said members will have the opportunity to vote on the agreement before it is finalized.

Union members operate the lighting, sound equipment, scenery, and special effects at many Broadway theaters, including for shows like "The Book of Mormon," "Sweeney Todd," and "Wicked." They also support some touring Broadway shows.

Their agreement comes as multiple strikes are transpiring in the entertainment industry. The Writers Guild of America went on strike in early May. They were later joined by actors from the SAG-AFTRA union last week.

The result of the strikes mean scripted TV shows and movies are on hiatus.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has expressed solidarity with the writing and acting unions.

"The heartbeat of entertainment is the creativity and dedication of working people using their talents and skills to bring cherished stories to life. It is this very heartbeat the studios threaten to silence with reckless disregard for fairness and human artistry. The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated. Our industry is at a crossroads, and the actions taken now will affect the future of labor relations in Hollywood and beyond," International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees President Michael Loeb said last week.

