VOTE NOW: Covered Bridge Festival starts today

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana's largest festival will bring thousands of visitors to the Covered Bridge Capitol of the World.

The annual Parke County Covered Bridge Festival starts its 10-day run on Friday, October 14 and end on October 23.

Vendors in ten Parke County communities will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the Parke County’s 31 covered bridges. Bus tours are available. You can purchase tickets on the event’s website. They depart from Parke County Courthouse in Rockville.

Festival organizers say communities like Rockville, Mansfield, Bridgeton, Montezuma, Billie Creek Village, Bloomingdale, Mecca, Rosedale, and Tangier all have their own vibes and things to offer.

Festival organizers say tickets are not required to attend the festival. They warn visitors to be aware of scammers attempting to sell tickets.

Farmers and business owners in the communities may charge a fee to park.

Drivers can expect heavy traffic into and around Parke County. Communities as far away as Danville on U.S. 36, and State Road 59 through Clay County could see heavy traffic.

Due to the number of people in the rural communities, cell phone service could be spotty.

The festival has been held in Parke County since 1957.

