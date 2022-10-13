VOTE NOW: Dangerous intersections in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A family is calling for justice after a 22-year-old man died in a crash at the intersection of East 24th Street and North Delaware Street on the morning of Sept 29.

Rashid Conteh’s family believes IMPD failed him by not properly investigating the crash or immediately holding the person they believe was responsible accountable.

Rashid, and his older brother Nelson, were in a Lyft on their way home from a concert downtown when another driver allegedly ran a stop sign slamming into their ride.

Our Kelsey Anderson talked to Rashid's family about the young man, and their fight for justice. She also talked to neighbors who say they predicted a crash like the one that killed Rashid. One couple told her they've been trying to get city workers to make changes at the intersection for years.