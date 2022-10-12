VOTE NOW: Effectiveness of gunshot detection system

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, Indianapolis city and community leaders are set to provide an update on the city's gunshot detection system pilot program. In July, the city started testing three different programs from Flock, ShotSpotter and J&M Security Solutions.

City leaders previously told WRTV "a number" of detectors were installed. But, they wouldn't give an exact number. The systems were installed in a five square mile area on the city's east side.

At the time, IMPD leaders told WRTV the area has seen at least 43 homicides since 2020. So far this year, IMPD has investigated roughly ten homicides in the area. You can find the 2022 Homicide Map complied by WRTV below.

