VOTE NOW: Inflation, rising gas prices and your holiday travel plans

The holiday travel season is right around the corner, and many Americans say they're changing their plans.

Roughly 30% of holiday travelers tell NerdWallet they'll drive instead of fly this year. They say flight cancellations and baggage issues have them reconsidering flying. On the other hand, 1 in 5 holiday travelers plan to fly rather than drive due to fuel costs.

According to NerdWallet, 37% travelers say they're worried about how much more it will cost them for holiday travel this year due to inflation.

NerdWallet data says the average holiday trip will cost about $1,400. The report shows more than one-third holiday travelers are reducing everyday spending in order to save money to pay for upcoming holiday travel expenses.

Nearly a quarter of travelers say they plan to spend less on holiday gifts this year in order to save money for upcoming holiday travel expenses.