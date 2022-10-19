Watch Now
WRTV Live Poll

Actions

VOTE NOW: Inflation, rising gas prices and your holiday travel plans

40% of Americans concerned about costs of holiday travel
travel
David Zalubowski/AP
Travellers reclaim their baggage at a carousel in the terminal of Denver International Airport early Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
travel
Posted at 4:46 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 04:46:16-04

The holiday travel season is right around the corner, and many Americans say they're changing their plans.

Roughly 30% of holiday travelers tell NerdWallet they'll drive instead of fly this year. They say flight cancellations and baggage issues have them reconsidering flying. On the other hand, 1 in 5 holiday travelers plan to fly rather than drive due to fuel costs.

According to NerdWallet, 37% travelers say they're worried about how much more it will cost them for holiday travel this year due to inflation.

NerdWallet data says the average holiday trip will cost about $1,400. The report shows more than one-third holiday travelers are reducing everyday spending in order to save money to pay for upcoming holiday travel expenses.

Nearly a quarter of travelers say they plan to spend less on holiday gifts this year in order to save money for upcoming holiday travel expenses.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE