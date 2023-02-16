You can now get sweet Funfetti Popcorn

Pillsbury is adding a new treat to their line of snacks that promises the “perfect balance” of snackable and poppable: Funfetti Popcorn!

The new popcorn is coated with Funfetti glaze and sprinkles, so you can expect it to be both sweet and crunchy. It joins General Mills’ line of indulgent popcorn flavors, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cocoa Puffs.

For now, Pillsbury Funfetti Popcorn is available only at 7-Eleven for around $2.29 per bag, but a Pillsbury representative tells Simplemost it will be at other convenience and grocery stores in the spring.

Pillsbury

While this is the first popcorn from the Funfetti brand, you may remember when Pop Secret had a similar popcorn back in 2017.

It’s no longer available, but Pop Secret’s Popfetti popcorn was inspired by Funfetti cake. It was flavored to taste like yellow cake with buttercream frosting and came with patriotic red and blue sprinkles.

Funfetti has also shown up in a handful of other foods, from blondie and pancake mix to cereal, coffee creamer and even seasonal candy canes.

Brach's

While you wait for the new Funfetti popcorn to show up at your local grocery store, Pillsbury actually has a recipe so you can make your own.

The recipe for Funfetti Marshmallow Popcorn has a few more ingredients than the pre-made snack, including rice cereal squares and miniature marshmallows. You’ll also need plain or butter-flavored microwave popcorn and Fluffy Frost Funfetti Vanilla Marshmallow Flavored Frosting, which comes with candy bits for sprinkling on top.

It takes just 20 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to bake. You’ll then want to make sure it cools completely before adding your marshmallows so they don’t melt.

Other Funfetti recipes you can try include Funfetti shortbread cookie bites from Cooking Classy and these Funfetti Cake Batter Cookie Bars, which are part sugar cookie, part bar and part cake.

From Together As Family, they have just five ingredients. Plus, they’re easy: they take five minutes to prep and 30 minutes to bake. All you need is sugar cookie mix, white cake mix, eggs, butter, vanilla extract and sprinkles.

You can also choose to make your own frosting or just buy one that’s already made to save you some work.

If you love Funfetti treats, we hope you’ll be pretty happy soon!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.