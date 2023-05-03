Amber alert issued for 7-month-old baby in stolen vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared for a 7-month-old baby from Indianapolis.

Jackson Shugars was last seen on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:41 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Jackson is a 7-month-old white male, 2 feet 1 inch tall, 15 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a brown and blue onsie.

The suspect is a white female with a black and white jacket and black leggings. She is driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana In God We Trust plate TUN805.

If you have any information, police ask that you call 317-327-6540 or 911.

