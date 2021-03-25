Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
MULTIPLYING GOOD
Multiplying Good, formerly known as the Jefferson Awards, looks for local unsung heroes who make the world a better place through volunteering and community service. Known as the “Nobel Prize for Public Service,” the awards recognize ordinary people who do extraordinary things. WRTV presents Multiplying Good awards to local volunteers and paid professionals, who go well beyond their expected duties and positively impact our communities.
Sponsored by: