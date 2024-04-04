Watch Now
Sports
Caitlin Clark's young dream of playing in the WNBA is set to become reality
By DOUG FEINBERG
Scripps News
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline highly anticipated WNBA draft
AP via Scripps News
Sports
The ‘Caitlin Clark’ effect is expected to boost Indy’s economy
Rachael Wilkerson
Sports
Clark, Reese headline list of 15 players invited to WNBA draft
By DOUG FEINBERG
Sports
Caitlin Clark's next big move could be helping Indiana Fever end playoff drought
By MICHAEL MAROT
Sports
Indiana Fever to play 36 games on TV during 2024 regular season
WRTV.com Staff

Download the WRTV app on all devices!