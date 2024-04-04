1
Sports
Caitlin Clark's young dream of playing in the WNBA is set to become reality
By DOUG FEINBERG
Scripps News
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline highly anticipated WNBA draft
AP via Scripps News
Sports
The ‘Caitlin Clark’ effect is expected to boost Indy’s economy
Rachael Wilkerson
Sports
Clark, Reese headline list of 15 players invited to WNBA draft
By DOUG FEINBERG
Sports
Caitlin Clark's next big move could be helping Indiana Fever end playoff drought
By MICHAEL MAROT
Sports
Indiana Fever to play 36 games on TV during 2024 regular season
WRTV.com Staff
Indianapolis Local News
Indiana Fever hosting free draft party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
WRTV.com Staff
5:59 PM, Apr 04, 2024
Sports
Caitlin Clark to enter 2024 WNBA Draft, Indiana Fever have first overall pick
Ashlyn Wright
5:09 PM, Feb 29, 2024
Scripps News
WNBA pushes forward with more offseason marketing deals for players
Adi Guajardo
11:01 PM, Jan 11, 2024
Sports
Fever's Aliyah Boston unanimous choice as WNBA Rookie of the Year
11:33 AM, Oct 02, 2023
Sports
Fever's Aliyah Boston wins AP Rookie of the Year Award
Associated Press
1:28 PM, Sep 12, 2023
Indianapolis Local News
Indiana Fever donate $10,000 to Ascension St. Vincent mobile mammogram unit
WRTV.com Staff
5:12 PM, Aug 15, 2023
Sports
Fever's Aliyah Boston named WNBA All-Star Starter
Brad Brown
7:15 PM, Jun 26, 2023
Sports
Bonner, Thomas combine for 37 points, Sun beat Fever 70-61
Associated Press
12:49 PM, May 20, 2023
Sports
Indiana Fever introduce Grace Berger
Brad Brown
12:47 PM, Apr 18, 2023
Sports
IU's Berger selected in first round of WNBA Draft by Indiana Fever
Jacqueline White
8:26 PM, Apr 10, 2023
Sports
Boston heads to Fever as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft
Associated Press
7:28 PM, Apr 10, 2023
Sports
Things to watch as Fever pick No. 1 in Monday night's WNBA Draft
James Howell Jr.
8:18 AM, Apr 10, 2023
