Far east side shooting leaves one person dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

According to IMPD, the shooting occurred at 10105 John Marshall Dr around 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and located a male ictim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

An investigation is ongoing. Preliminary, detectives have determined that the victim was shot in or near a vehicle. He was able to drive a short distance away before stopping.

At this time, police do not know if this incident is related to other incidents that have occurred in the community.

Just this past Sunday, a man was shot and killed at the same Amber Woods apartments.

"We recognize the recent violence we've had in this community," IMPD Public Information Office Shane Foley said. "And it's not representative or indicative of the residence that live here or the management."

According to Foley, IMPD has a working relationship with the residents and management in the neighborhood. He says the relationship has allowed the department to solve crimes.

"This past Sunday's homicide, I can tell you as an update that detectives have identified the person responsible for that incident and interview him," Foley said. "That was only possible because of the cooperation we received from witness and people who live in the community."

Police ask that anyone with information or video related to the shooting contact the IMPD Homicide office at 317-327-3475.