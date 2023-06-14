Indiana Crime Guns Task Force arrested 2 men, 2 teens during investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Crime Guns Task Force detectives arrested two men and two teenage boys in an attempt to get guns and drugs off the street.

Detectives were conducting a firearms investigation in the 2900 block of North Graham Avenue on June 7 due to ongoing violence in the area.

IMPD says investigators observed four males loitering in the apartment complex’s parking lot. Officers were already familiar with the males due to prior investigations.

According to police, detectives observed one of the males armed with a handgun. They knew he was prohibited from possessing it because he is a 16-year-old juvenile. The juvenile later entered a vehicle and left the area.

IMPD says detectives continued their investigation and conducted a high-risk traffic stop in the 3000 block of Franklin Road, where they took the 16-year-old into custody.

Detectives arrested the driver, 41-year-old Frank Williams, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and dealing marijuana. A third occupant of the vehicle, a 14-year-old, was also arrested for marijuana possession.

The 16-year-old was arrested for carrying a handgun by a prohibited person.

Under Indiana law, anyone under the age of 18 is a prohibited person.

IMPD says detectives returned to the area and arrested 28-year-old Louis Williams for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.