Teenager shot ‘multiple times’ in Shelbyville, police searching for suspect

SHELBYVILLE — A 16-year-old was shot multiple times in Shelbyville early Friday morning, and police are still searching for the suspect.

The Shelbyville Police Department responded to the 100 block of East Polk Street on reports of a shooting at 3 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the teenager was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” He was later reported to be in stable condition.

Shelbyville Police Department Lt. Michael Turner says the department is still searching for the suspect responsible for the shooting.

“We are asking for any help the public may be able to give, including any camera footage in the 100 block of East Polk Street,” Turner said.

Police do not believe the public is in any immediate danger.

Anyone with information should call the Shelbyville Police Department Investigations Division at 317-392-5118. All information should be directed to Det. Mark Newman.