California gas station charges $7 per gallon amid price hikes

A California gas station garnered a lot of attention this week after charging over $7 per gallon. Scott Budman posted a photo of a Chevron station in Menlo Park, California, charging $7.29 for regular unleaded.

GasBuddy said the price was down to $7.09 per gallon by late Tuesday.

While Budman's photo garnered much attention, the price seems to be an outlier. Other gas stations in Menlo Park were averaging about $5.50 per gallon.

The San Francisco region had an average gas price of $5.62 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

According to AAA,California is the only state with an average gas price above $5 per gallon. As of Wednesday, California's average was $5.41 per gallon, $1.75 more expensive than the U.S. average.

Nationally, the average gallon of gas is 13 cents more expensive than it was a month ago, AAA said. AAA said price fluctuations can be expected in the coming weeks.

“The situation overseas with war in both the Middle East and Ukraine has the oil market on edge,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But this is also the time of year we may see a bit of a lull in gasoline demand between the end of spring breaks and ahead of Memorial Day. So the national average for gas may waffle a bit with small increases, some flat days, and even some price dips.”

AAA says Mississippi has the lowest average gas price at $3.10 per gallon.