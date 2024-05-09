Suspect reportedly arrested after attempted break-in at Drake's Toronto mansion

Just one day after a security guard for Drake was shot and injured at the rapper's Toronto mansion, another person was reportedly arrested after an attempted break-in at the same residence.

According to multiple outlets, a suspect was apprehended Wednesday while attempting to gain access to the home, but authorities believe the incident was unrelated to the shooting a day prior. A Toronto police spokesperson told CNN the suspect was arrested under Ontario's Mental Health Act and their identity was not made public.

Under the act, authorities may take a person in custody to an "appropriate place for examination by a physician" if the person is believed to be "suffering from mental disorder of such a nature or quality that the person is in need of the treatment."

Both incidents this week at Drake's residence come as the five-time Grammy Award winner has found himself entangled in a public feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, with both artists releasing diss tracks attacking each others personal and professional lives. In total, each artist dropped four songs seemingly about the other within the last few weeks.

Authorities said they are aware of the ongoing feud, but have not confirmed whether it is believed to be connected to the recent criminal activity at Drake's Toronto residence.