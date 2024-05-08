Woman who fell and died at Ohio State graduation ceremony identified

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died during the Ohio State University commencement ceremony on Sunday as the mother of one of the graduates.

Sunday's spring commencement ceremony started at noon, with around 12,000 graduates set to receive their diplomas.

An officer called for help around 12:30 p.m. when a person fell off the stand near Gate 30 of Ohio Stadium. The scene where the fall occurred was then cordoned off with police tape as first responders arrived.

The coroner's office said the woman was identified through fingerprints. The university said that police do not suspect foul play or an accidental fall. The the death is reportedly being investigated as an apparent suicide.

On Monday, a day before the woman was identified, graduates and staff members at the university were critical of the way the school handled the tragedy during the event.

A university spokesperson told Scripps News Cleveland that the school remained silent on the matter "out of respect for the family during an evolving public safety response."

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

This story was originally published by Drew Scofield at Scripps News Cleveland.