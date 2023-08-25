11 things on sale this week that are worth the money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While it’s not quite Labor Day weekend just yet, retailers are gearing up early by offering discounts on a variety of items ahead of the big sales weekend.

This week, you’ll find savings on everything from electronics to clothing, patio furniture, coffee makers and even live plants and Halloween decorations.

Take a look at 11 things on sale this week that are definitely worth the money.

$42.99 (was $129.99) at Walmart

You can save $87 on this 2.1-channel Sound Bar for TV at Walmart, now priced at $42.99.

The sound bar pairs with your TV to enhance the volume its speakers make, but it is small enough to fit just about anywhere. It also has modes for music, movies and news.

Walmart does not say when the sale ends, so you’ll want to order it soon in case the price changes.

$38.17 (was $75) at Walmart

In need of new workout shorts? You can save $36.83 on this three-pack of Neleus Mens two-in-one Dry Fit Workout Shorts from Walmart, now priced at $38.17 — or $12.72 per pair. If you don’t want three pairs, you can instead purchase a two-pack for $30.89, which makes them $15.44 each.

The shorts have compression inside and loose 100% polyester mesh fabric on the outside, plus three pockets and a drawstring.

The price may change at any time, so you’ll want to order the shorts soon.

$103.99 (was $119.99) at Walmart

Summer may be coming to an end, but there is still plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors.

You can save $16 on this Bentism Patio Gazebo, now priced at $103.99. The gazebo has UPF 50-plus sun protection and is wind- and rain-resistant. It is also easy to set up and take down, so you can take it with you on a camping trip or to an outdoor event.

Walmart does not say if and when the price will change, so you’ll want to order it quickly.

$15.19 (was $31.99) at Amazon

You can save 53% on this 10-inch LCD Writing Tablet for kids from Amazon, now priced at $15.19.

Available in five colors, the tablet is for ages 3 and up. Your kids can draw on the tablet and erase drawings so they won’t run out of room or draw on furniture or walls.

Amazon prices fluctuate frequently, so you’ll want to grab this while it’s still on sale.

$50 (was $76) at Walmart

Looking for a new coffee maker? You can save $26 on this Instant Solo Café two-in-one Single Serve Coffee Maker from Walmart, now priced at just $50.

The coffee maker works with both K-Cup pods and coffee grounds, and brews 8-ounce, 10-ounce or 12-ounce cups. You can also remove the drip tray and fill a 16-ounce travel mug.

The coffee maker is listed as a “rollback” price, so there’s a chance it may change quickly or sell out.

$198 (was $427) at Walmart

You’ll score a great deal on this Mainstays Ayden Park Four-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set, now priced at $198, a savings of $229.

The patio set includes two chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table, plus cushions. Made of wicker, the set also has a powder-coated steel frame that is weather-resistant.

Walmart does not say when the sale ends, but at more than 50% off, you’ll want to order it quickly in case the price changes or it sells out.

$37.57 (was $73.99) at Amazon

Did you know you can buy live plants on Amazon? Better yet, you can save $36.42 on this Costa Farms Money Tree Live Plant, now priced at $37.57.

The indoor plant is a Pachira, which is believed to bring good luck and positive energy. The plant arrives in a pot, so it is ready to put in your home right out of the box.

Amazon prices change frequently, and at 49% off, the plant may also sell out, so you’ll want to order it soon.

$219 (was $399.99) at Walmart

Your little ones are sure to love this Paw Patrol Inflatable Bounce House, now on sale at Walmart for $219, a savings of $180.99.

For ages 3 and up, the bounce house features Chase, the police dog from the children’s show. The bounce house is large enough for two children to use at once and has an inflatable slide.

Walmart does not say when the sale ends, but it is listed as a “rollback,” so you will want to order it soon before it sells out.

$3.99 (was $7.99) at Amazon

It’s almost time to decorate for Halloween and if you’re in need of some new decorations, you can save $4 on this 122-count package of 3D bat stickers.

Each package includes bats of varying sizes, all of which are made of waterproof PVC and glue that the brand says will not leave residue on your walls or windows.

Regularly priced at $7.99, you can save 50% by clipping a coupon at checkout. There’s a chance the coupon will expire soon, so you’ll want to order these quickly.

$4.50 (was $16.96) at Walmart

You can save $12.46 on this The Pioneer Woman Round Teal Bath Rug at Walmart, now priced at $4.50. The 26-by-26-inch rug is machine washable.

There are actually 10 styles of rugs on sale, but some are already sold out. You’ll find five other styles still in stock, but you’ll want to order your favorite soon in case they sell out as well.

$8.40 (was $29.99) at Amazon

You can also save $21.59 on this Gorilla Grip Bath Rug, now 72% off and priced at just $8.40.

The rug measures 24 by 17 inches and is made of chenille with a rubber backing. While there are other sizes and colors on sale, the best price is the 24-by-17-inch rug in grey.

As with all Amazon products, the price of the rug may go back to full price or change without notice, so you’ll want to snag this deal while you can.

