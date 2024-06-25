1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Indianapolis, IN Interactive Weather Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Indianapolis School Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Local News
Crime
Hiring Hoosiers
Inside Indy
Local History
National News
National Politics
World News
WRTV Investigates
Attorney Shortage
Sports
Auto Racing
College Sports
Colts
Fever
Indianapolis 500
Pacers
Traffic
Traffic Map
Indianapolis Gas Prices
Entertainment
Inside Indy
Food
TV Listings
Our World
U.S. & World News
Solar Eclipse
Hiring Hoosiers
Career Resources
Hiring Hoosiers Report
Hiring Hoosiers Newsletter
Lifestyle
Health
Home Tour
Pets
Multiplying Good
Marketplace
Contests
Circle City Spotlight
Home Pros
Healthy Hoosiers
Money Matters
Tax Tips
Don't Waste Your Money
Technology
Videos
Live Video
YouTube Channel
About WRTV
Contact Us
WRTV News Team
Mobile Apps
Support
Mugshot Policy
Advertise With Us
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Local News
National News
Investigations
Traffic
Weather
Sports
Contests
Contact Us
Quick links...
Local News
National News
Investigations
Traffic
Weather
Sports
Contests
Contact Us
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
World News
Denys, the orphaned Ukrainian teen who escaped Russia, is beginning a new life
Jason Bellini
World News
Military flees Bolivia government palace after coup attempt fails
AP via Scripps News
World News
Secret Russian trial begins for American reporter Evan Gershkovich
Maya Rodriguez
National News
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a free man after US legal battle ends
AP via Scripps News
World News
Here's what led Kenyans to attack parliament, demand the president's resignation
AP via Scripps News
World News
In secret Russian trial, reporter Evan Gershkovich may face years behind bars
Maya Rodriguez
National News
Yes, wildfires are actually becoming more intense and more common, study says
Taylor O'Bier
5:03 PM, Jun 25, 2024
World News
Chicago woman goes missing during yoga retreat in the Bahamas
Elina Tarkazikis
2:10 PM, Jun 25, 2024
Sports
Will the Seine River be safe to swim in for the Paris Olympics?
Chloe Nordquist
4:26 PM, Jun 24, 2024
National News
Netanyahu warns of possible Lebanon war
AP via Scripps News
6:49 PM, Jun 23, 2024
National News
Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage rises to at least 1,300 amid scorching heat
AP via Scripps News
5:56 PM, Jun 23, 2024
National News
Netanyahu again claims the US is withholding weapons, but Washington denies it
AP via Scripps News
11:06 AM, Jun 23, 2024
World News
Elephant kills US tourist in Zambia in 2nd such attack this year
AP via Scripps News
3:09 PM, Jun 21, 2024