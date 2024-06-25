Watch Now
World News
Denys, the orphaned Ukrainian teen who escaped Russia, is beginning a new life
Jason Bellini
World News
Military flees Bolivia government palace after coup attempt fails
AP via Scripps News
World News
Secret Russian trial begins for American reporter Evan Gershkovich
Maya Rodriguez
National News
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a free man after US legal battle ends
AP via Scripps News
World News
Here's what led Kenyans to attack parliament, demand the president's resignation
AP via Scripps News
World News
In secret Russian trial, reporter Evan Gershkovich may face years behind bars
Maya Rodriguez