2 National Guard members dead in Mississippi helicopter crash

Two members of the Mississippi National Guard died Friday after their helicopter crashed during a training flight, officials said.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon in a wooded area in northeast Mississippi.

The AH-64 Apache was on a routine training flight, according to a news release by the Mississippi National Guard.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said emergency workers and local authorities were on the scene. He confirmed the deaths of two service members, who have not been identified.

“Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them,” Reeves said.

Today at approximately 2pm, the Mississippi National Guard experienced an Apache AH-64 helicopter crash during a routine training flight in Prentiss County. Tragically, both Guardsmen on board did not survive. Safety crews are currently working the scene of the crash with local… — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 23, 2024

