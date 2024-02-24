Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational NewsScripps News

Actions

2 National Guard members dead in Mississippi helicopter crash

The crash occurred Friday afternoon in a wooded area in northeast Mississippi. The AH-64 Apache was on a training flight, the National Guard said.
2 National Guard members dead in Mississippi helicopter crash
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
2 National Guard members dead in Mississippi helicopter crash
Posted at 7:33 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 19:33:26-05

Two members of the Mississippi National Guard died Friday after their helicopter crashed during a training flight, officials said.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon in a wooded area in northeast Mississippi.

The AH-64 Apache was on a routine training flight, according to a news release by the Mississippi National Guard.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said emergency workers and local authorities were on the scene. He confirmed the deaths of two service members, who have not been identified.

“Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them,” Reeves said.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with Scripps News for more information.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2024
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here