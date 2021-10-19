These 3-Ingredient Baked String Cheese ‘mummies’ Are An Easy Halloween Snack Kids Will Love

If you haven’t completed your Halloween menu yet, you’re going to want to add this. We’ve found a seriously easy 3-ingredient snack that is too adorable not to share.

These spooky Baked String Cheese Mummies from Sargento use refrigerated crescent rolls, Sargento string cheese (or whatever brand you have on hand) and food coloring to create spooky yet cute mummies. You can serve them alone or with a side of marinara sauce and, if you choose to, use a food coloring marker to add eyes.

Once the crescent roll dough is wrapped around the cheese like a mummy, the snack takes just 10 minutes to bake, so it would make a great addition to Halloween dinner. Or, you could even serve it up as a fun, seasonal after-school snack.

You can find the full recipe below:

Baked String Cheese Mummies

Ingredients



1 8oz package refrigerated crescent rolls

1 package Sargento string cheese

1 jar marinara sauce

1 each food coloring marker, if desired

Directions



Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cover each piece of string cheese with a thick layer of crescent roll dough. Then use a pizza cutter to create thin strips of dough and wrap those around the covered string cheese.

Place mummies onto parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

Heat marinara sauce on stove or in microwave and serve with mummy sticks.

Optional: Once mummies have been baked, use food coloring marker to add eyes to the mummies.

Sargento has dozens of recipes online, including three more for Halloween: Cheesy Witch Fingers, Cheese Broomsticks and String Cheese Spiders.

They’ve also created a Halloween Cheese Board that’s loaded with cheese — including the Witch Fingers — plus fruits, veggies and Halloween treats like candy corn. There’s no real recipe when it comes to assembling the board: just load it up with all your favorites!

Of course, Halloween isn’t complete without some sweets, so if you’re looking for a dessert, check out these recipes for candy corn surprise cake, pumpkin caramel cream cheesecake and Fanta Jack-O’-Lantern floats.

If you end up with a lot of leftover candy, you can also make a post-Halloween candy cookie cake, which calls for a variety of fun-sized treats, like M&Ms and chopped-up candy bars.

What will you be dishing up for Halloween?

