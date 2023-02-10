5 fun ways to wear eyeliner

Eyeliner is a must-have make-up tool you can use in a variety of ways to create multiple looks. Just one pencil can provide 10 or 20 modified looks for your eyes, calling attention to one of your most beautiful features. Eyeliner can also make your eyes appear more defined and help you look more awake.

Before you begin creating a special look, you’ll need to consider the type of applicator you want to use. Liquids that come with a pen-like applicator or felt-tip brush will help you achieve a sharp line, which is perfect for drawing a wing. The best eyeliner pencils will also allow you to smudge them to achieve a softer feel.

If you’re looking for fun new ways to wear eyeliner, keep reading. We’ve got five looks to break you out of your everyday makeup mold.

Colorful Creation

Glam up your look by adding a bold dose of color. You don’t need an array of hues to begin, just start with one. Electric blue attracts attention while still feeling relatively neutral. For this look, you can line the edges of the eyes completely, lids included. For a softer effect, smooth out the line with a brush for a buffed effect.

Adobe

The best eyeliner pencils create a line that’s resistant to moisture, but makeup newbies will want to start with a non-waterproof kind that will make correcting mistakes a lot easier.

Graphic Arrow Liner

For eye makeup that’s close to a cat eye but with a modern edge, try a graphic arrow. Use a semi-permanent liquid liner to run a precise line along your crease that mimics where you’d place a regular wing. This helps turn a classic look into one that packs a powerful punch. Outline the bottom of the eye to finish the look for a big “wow” effect.

Adobe

Double Wing

Why not add a second color to your black eyeliner by pairing it on top of the traditional line? Use a liquid or gel applicator for a defined line. Two colors add flare and draw attention to the eye.



Adobe

Single Wing Cat Eye

A cat eye will make your eyes seem bigger and brighter. Start at the inside corner and outline the upper lashes. End with a flick of the wrist upward toward the eyebrows. For precise wings, liquid or gel applicators work best. For a softer look, use a kohl pencil and smudge afterward.

You know what they say — practice makes perfect, and that’s certainly the case when it comes to drawing a small wing. It might take a few tries before you get it right.

Adobe

Multi-colored

For a playful, whimsical vibe, use several colors at once. Choose two colors to dot the inner corner of the eye to brighten it up. Then follow the crease of your eye with two colors and end with a soft wing. Add a third line at the base of the wing and inner eye corner to emulate a shadow.

Adobe

The nice part about testing out a new look is there’s no obligation to stick with it. If you try a multicolored effect and don’t like it, just wash it off and go for something different.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.