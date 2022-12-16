5 Mistakes You’re Probably Making While Cleaning the Bathroom

While cleaning the bathroom is probably one of your least favorite chores, it’s hard not to appreciate a fresh bathroom. It’s always worth the time and energy! That’s why cleaning it quickly and efficiently is your best bet. It’s wise, and more pleasant, to clean by getting in and getting out.

Since mildew and mold tend to sprout when you’re not in a weekly routine, it’s best to stay on top of it. Avoid making these common mistakes that can cause setbacks that make for extra work.

Adobe

Dusting Last

Bathrooms collect just as much dust as any other room in the house. Use a microfiber rag or feather duster to whisk away dust from the shelves, counter top and the top of your toilet, including the lid and tank. It’s best when this is done first, so your cleaning products don’t end up saturating the dust, causing you to smear it all over. If you loathe dusting, grab your vacuum and use its attachments.

Not Letting Your Cleaning Products Sit Long Enough

Trying to clean too quickly can backfire by not letting products work properly or disinfect surfaces. When coating the inside of a toilet bowl with cleaner, let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes before scrubbing it thoroughly. Soap scum cleaners as well as disinfectants work best when they have time to do their thing.

The best toilets offer powerful flush capabilities that clear the bowl in just one flush, without any trace of mess. This can help cut back on water use and make weekly upkeep a breeze.

Adobe

Returning The Toilet Brush Right After Use

If you return your toilet brush to its holder right away, it will just sit in a puddle of grime until the next use. Instead, let it dry between uses. The easiest way is to sandwich it between the toilet seat and lip, allowing excess liquid to drip into the bowl as it air dries.

Using Paper Towels On The Mirrors

Paper towels aren’t necessary for cleaning the bathroom. Using rags can prevent excess waste, but using the wrong type can leave behind lint and leave the mirror looking hazy — a big no-no. Opt for a microfiber rag or an old T-shirt instead.

Adobe

Cleaning Out Of Order

Be sure to hit all the major areas: toilets, countertops, bathtubs or showers, wash mirrors and floors. Wash throw rugs and bath mats every two weeks or so. Remember to declutter first and then clean dry before you clean wet.

Tidy up the countertops, then quickly dust light fixtures, surfaces and baseboards. When possible, work from top to bottom. (So don’t dust the baseboards before you dust higher up, otherwise, you might undo your efforts!) Then move onto your sprays and scrubs and you’ll be done before you know it.

When the bathroom is used by numerous people, it’s easy for it to go from spotless to a hot mess in no time flat. Keeping up with it regularly will make for less work in the long run.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.