56th Street to close on east side of Pendleton Pike in Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will close the east approach of 56th Street at Pendleton Pike in Lawrence for up to 45 days on April 15.

Crews will be reconstructing the roadway as part of a broader infrastructure improvement plan.

Detour details:



Westbound traffic will be rerouted to Sunnyside Road and Pendleton Pike

Eastbound traffic will detour via Mitthoeffer Road, 52nd Street, and German Church Road

Business access:

Crew Car Wash and Aldi will remain accessible from Pendleton Pike

Never Enough Storage will still be reachable via 56th Street

Poindexter Drive stays open, but only right turns onto 56th Street will be allowed



WRTV talked to one women who drives in the area frequently who says the many changes confuse drivers.

"It's going to be so congested," said Tiwanna Caldwell. "I was confused when all of this construction first started and I hope this doesn't cause more traffic."

In late May or early June, the west approach of 56th Street will also close for similar work, lasting up to 45 days. The entire construction project is expected to continue through late 2025.

Drivers are urged to slow down, stay alert, and avoid distractions in and around work zones. All construction timelines depend on weather conditions and may change.