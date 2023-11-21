670 stations to offer gas for $1.99 per gallon Thanksgiving weekend

Sheetz, an operator of 670 gas stations in the mid-Atlantic, announced that all of its Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia locations will sell gasoline for $1.99 a gallon this weekend.

The offer goes through the end of the day Monday.

There is one catch that might impact those who drive older vehicles. The gas being sold by Sheetz is unleaded 88, which is approved for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.

Motorcycles; vehicles with heavy-duty engines, such as school buses and delivery trucks; off-road vehicles, such as boats and snowmobiles; engines in off-road equipment, such as chain saws and gasoline lawn mowers; and conventional vehicles older than model year 2001 are unable to use the unleaded 88 gas.

The gas is blended with 15% ethanol, which Sheetz says provides a cleaner burn that is more environmentally friendly.

Is it worth it?

Fuel economy is generally not as good with unleaded 88 compared to regular gas, according to the EPA.

Ethanol has lower energy content than gas, meaning it takes more gallons of ethanol to equal the same amount of energy as gas. But at most filling stations, gasoline is mixed with 10% ethanol.

While consumers would have a 4%-5% drop in fuel economy using unleaded 88 compared to fuel made with 100% gas, the difference between most gas sold in the U.S. and the unleaded 88 blend would result in a 1%-2% reduction in fuel efficiency.

With gas prices currently averaging between $3.10 and $3.59 in the Mid-Atlatnic,based on AAA data, reducing gas by over $1 per gallon, even if the gas is less efficient, is still worth purchasing.

Generally, unleaded 88 gas is sold about 25 cents cheaper than standard gas in the U.S., the EPA said.

