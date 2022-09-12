8 tips that will transform your bedroom into a tranquil oasis

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While the kitchen may be the heart of your home and the living room might be the spot where family and friends gather, there is something sacred about your bedroom.

It’s the place you sleep after a long day and prepare for the next one. It’s where you go to collect your thoughts, find comfort when you’re not feeling your best and take a break from the rest of the world for a little while.

Investing in small yet significant upgrades to your bedroom, such as covering your mattress in the best satin sheets or finding ways to filter out noises and harsh light, can help you create a bedroom that is a tranquil, inviting haven where you can find rest and relaxation.

Sleep In Luxury

You likely spend more time in your bed than anywhere else in your bedroom, so make it as comfortable and cozy as possible. Whether you love the silky feeling of the best satin sheets or crisp, cool cotton, cover your mattress in bedding that feels amazing.

Top it off with covers that are thick, soft and soothing to the eye. For example, the Rosgonia Comforter Set ($59.99) is made of soft, breathable microfiber and fluffy, warm polyester filling. In addition, it comes in various calming colors, like sage green, dusty pink and lavender.

Walk On A Cloud

Let the first thing your feet touch on the floor when you wake up in the morning be a fuzzy, plush rug. The plush Pagisofe Fluffy Area Rug ($38.99 for the 4-by-6-foot size) has a memory foam foundation and a soft, luxurious surface.

Choosing a large area rug for your bedroom will make the room feel cozy, especially if you have hardwood floors. In addition, muted colors, such as gray, blue or green, can add to the feeling of tranquility in your room.

Declutter Surfaces

Too much clutter can lead to feelings of stress. Creating a tidy, clutter-free space will make it easier for you to let go and unwind.

Put clothing away in your closet, drawers or hamper. Remove anything that doesn’t belong in the room and clear off surfaces as much as possible. You can use an organizer such as the Makuzo Valet Tray ($27.99) to neatly store items you need to keep track of, such as your phone, keys and glasses.

Add Ambient Lighting

Layering several types of lighting in your bedroom will provide function and help create a peaceful atmosphere. For instance, you might want a chandelier or ceiling light for overall lighting. Then, get accent lights and task lighting such as a lamp for reading in bed.

The Seaside Village Dimmable Touch Lamp ($27.99) offers four brightness options. The touch feature makes it easy to turn it on or off or adjust the brightness. The double-layered linen shade diffuses the light evenly, and the neutral-colored streamlined lamp is ideal for a serene bedroom.

Incorporate Cozy Seating

If you spend time in your bedroom reading, meditating or spending quiet time alone, consider adding a simple yet cozy chair. Tuck a simple seat in the corner of the room, preferably near a lamp.

You can enhance the seating with a soft, snuggly throw. The Tuddrom Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw ($19.99 for the 50 by 60-inch size) is lightweight but warm so you can cuddle up all year long. It’s the ideal length to cover from shoulders to toes while finishing just one more chapter.

Bring In Nature

Houseplants have a soothing effect and can purify the air in your bedroom. They can also increase the humidity in the room, helping you sleep more comfortably.

But even if you don’t have a green thumb, you can enjoy the calming effects using quality artificial plants. For instance, the Kurrajong Farmhouse Artificial Plant in Pot ($28.95) is a faux potted plant in a rustic pot that looks surprisingly realistic.

Block Harsh Light And Sound

The early morning sun, a bright streetlight or the next-door neighbors mowing their lawn early on a Saturday can disrupt a peaceful night’s sleep.

You can prevent some of these interruptions with window treatments, such as Easy-Going Blackout Curtains ($29.99 for two 52 by 84-inch panels). Not only do they darken the room, but they also diminish noise.

Another way to drown out loud sounds is with white noise. The Yogasleep Dohm Nova White Noise Machine ($49.98) has 10 fan speeds, adjustable tone and volume, a dimmable nightlight and a sleep timer. Its fabric overlay adds to the tranquil aesthetic of your room.

Decorate With Intention

Keeping art and knickknacks to a minimum will boost the peaceful vibe you’re creating in your bedroom. Most of your decor should be functional, such as pillows, throws and your current reading material.

When adding artwork to walls or surfaces, look for pieces that you find calming. For instance, this Purple Verbena Zen Stone Canvas Wall Art ($30.99) is a set of two canvas prints featuring zen-like settings of water, stones and simple plants.

By choosing items with care — from the best satin sheets to restful art — and considering what brings you peace and comfort, you can create a sanctuary that brings you tranquility whenever you need it.

