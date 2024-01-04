Active shooter situation reported at high school in Iowa

Authorities in Iowa are responding to an active shooter situation at Perry High School.

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Authorities have not confirmed whether there are victims. However, Scripps News has tracked two medical helicopters leaving the school. One has already landed at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

According to the school district's calendar, Thursday was the first day back for students after winter break.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

