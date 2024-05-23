Local summer camp by RecZone Indy aims to keep fees affordable

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer break is approaching fast, and some families may still be searching for fun, affordable programs for kids.

"The summer is such a pivotal time in young people's lives where it could really set them up developmentally, or it could just be a total wash," Richard 'Sleepy' Floyd, Founder of Inspire Music Collective, said.

It's a tough decision for parents — where to send their child and how much it's going to cost them during the summer.

"You're talking about $300 to $400 a month, and that's just two days a week, maybe," Ajaya Divine said.

A key factor is affordability in the summer program offered by RecZone Indy, in partnership with Inspire Music Collective.

"I had a talk with a parent last evening, and they have $500 budget for the summer. They're looking for four to six weeks. I said, 'Well, let's see if we can work it out,'" Master Johnny Foster, Founder of Rec Zone Indy, said.

For $150 a week, kids will engage in weekly activities that will allow them to flourish.

"We have four field trips per week. Two of them are here. We go swimming, and then we have eight different themes throughout the summer. So, each week is like a different camp," Foster said.

With enriched programs introducing kids to martial arts, music, digital media, production and so much more.

"They come and learn some new skills. I don't know how long they're going to stick with it, but it's an opportunity to touch something that some people can't get to," Foster said.

Foster said he dropped the program's fees down as low as possible, with the help of sponsorships and funding, but it can still be tough to make it through the summer.

"I’m writing grants now that won't come until the fall, but we still have like, four months in between, so it's a cycle. You just can't live on grants alone," Floyd said.

Rec Zone Indy will have a booth at the "Melanin in May Festival" on Saturday, May 25, giving that last push for parents to sign up for summer camp.