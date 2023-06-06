Aldi just marked down prices on hundreds of products

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re worried about the price of groceries, you’re not alone. According to a February 2023 survey organized by the Food Industry Association, 43% of Americans worry they won’t have enough money to buy their family’s food.

But here is some good news that might relieve some of that anxiety: The grocery chain Aldi has announced it’s going to reduce its prices this summer. Aldi is already known for being one of the best places to grocery shop on a budget, but the chain has just announced that it is committed to lowering prices even further.

“We don’t want high grocery prices to get in the way of Americans doing what they love this summer, so we’re taking charge to champion value in a way that only Aldi can. We’re reducing our already low prices on some of the season’s most popular items to make sure summer plans aren’t disrupted,” co-president of Aldi U.S. Dave Rinaldo announced in a statement.

Aldi will be making some of our favorite summer foods more affordable. For example, a 2-pound pack of Fremont Fish Market Value Pack Tilapia Fillets will be reduced from $8.99 to $8.19. Simply Nature Beef Jerky is down from $4.49 to $3.99, and Simms Sliced Salami is reduced from $6.49 to $5.99.

Popular pistachios and protein bars cost 50 cents less now, roasted almonds are down by $1, and trail mix, granola, coffee and other items are also cheaper. Some of the price cuts are just 30 cents, but when it comes to your grocery bill, it can all add up quickly.

If you’re looking for other ways to save at the grocery store, consider paying with a grocery rewards card if you don’t already do so. Cards like Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express and American Express Gold Card offer cash back on groceries, helping to ease the sting of hefty grocery bills.

And make sure you download the app for your grocery store, if they have one. That makes it much easier to have coupons at your fingertips, and other apps that could help you save on groceries.

