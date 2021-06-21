The Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Finding good deals on fitness equipment and accessories can make going after those health goals a little easier. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day is here (it ends Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PDT), and there are a bunch of buys that will help you boost your fitness game. Finding a great deal will be no sweat.

From now through June 22, Amazon has discounts on a wide variety of health and fitness gear, including stationary bikes, dumbbells, smartwatches and other items.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member ($12.99 per month) to take advantage of Amazon Prime Days event deals. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and start shopping the same day. Students get a special discounted price of $6.49 a month, and qualified recipients of government assistance receive a discounted rate of $5.99 a month.

Here are some of the best health, wellness and fitness deals we found on Amazon.

Perfect for a yoga class or pre- and post-workout stretching sessions and core work, the Amazon Basic’s 1/2-inch Yoga Mat (in pink or red only) provides extra support for floor exercises. It has elastic straps to secure the mat when rolled up and a shoulder strap for easy carrying.

Build your strength and cardio endurance with the Amazon Basics Battle Exercise Training Rope. You can also get this in 40- or 50-foot lengths to fit your needs (price will vary by size.)

Pedal your way to fitness with the BCAN Folding Exercise/Stationary Bike. This compact bike saves up to 50% on storage space and has wheels to move it around the room. It comes with a pulse monitor and tablet holder so you can maximize your fitness tracking and use exercise apps to keep you motivated and moving.

You can get these popular Apple earbuds for nearly 25% off and work out wirelessly. The Pro version comes with a wireless charging case that juices up the AirPods for about 24 hours of use.

The Bowflex Blaze home gym offers over 60 different exercises in one piece of equipment. This is an incredible mark-down for this popular home gym. Note: Amazon has this listed for 33% off with another 20% taken off in your cart.

The Garmin Approach S40 Smartwatch is perfect for the golf-lover of the family. It comes preloaded with more than 41,000 courses from around the world to give players maps of courses, including hazards. It also tracks steps, sleep and other sports activities.

If you’re looking to try a smartwatch for the first time, you might want to check out the Garmin Vivoactive 3. You can customize this watch with various faces, apps and widgets. It has 15 preloaded fitness apps, tracks steps, heart rate and more. Plus, you can use Garmin Pay as a contactless payment solution.

