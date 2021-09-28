Applebee’s is bringing back their Spooky Sips for just $5

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Halloween is nearly here and if you’re looking to get a jump start on the tastes of the season, Applebee’s is bringing back their $5 Spooky Sips seasonal cocktails.

Made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass, this year’s drinks include Dracula’s Juice and Tipsy Zombie, both featuring Bacardi Superior.

Served frozen, Dracula’s Juice is a mixture of margarita and daiquiri, made with Patrón Tequila, Bacardi Superior, wildberry and margarita mix. Tipsy Zombie is served on the rocks and made with Bacardi Superior, passionfruit, pineapple, cherry and lime. It also includes a gummy brain and is topped with melon liqueur.

Both drinks are available through October in-restaurant and to go at participating locations.

Applebee's

If you’d rather make your own Halloween-themed drinks, check out this ‘Witch, Please’ cocktail or this decedent Ghouls Night In cocktail.

The Witch, Please cocktail contains vodka and is a spooky shade of green thanks to matcha, pineapple juice and lime juice. It also has agave syrup for a touch of sweetness and is served over ice.

For something even sweeter, Ghouls Night In from Barefoot Wines is made with pinot grigio, chocolate vodka and hazelnut liqueur. It also has chocolate syrup, caramel sauce and chopped peanuts.

Barefoot Wine

If you’re having a Halloween party, you can also make the bartending even easier thanks to Fireball, which just released a new keg filled with the cinnamon-flavored whiskey.

The appropriately-named FireKeg holds over 5 liters (which is more than 115 shots) and has three spouts to keep the party flowing from all sides. If 115 shots are too much for you, you can instead use some of the Fireball in recipes, like Fireball sangria, Fireball grilled pineapple and Fireball French toast.

The suggested retail price is around $75 per FireKeg, but it may vary depending on where you live.

Fireball

Are you excited for some spooky Halloween cocktails?

