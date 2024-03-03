Watch Now
Armed robbery prompts large police response to Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg

The casino was locked down for a time between 8 and 9 p.m. while police searched for the suspect, who was found in the woods.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Mar 03, 2024
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A large police presence at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana was prompted by an armed robbery, Indiana State Police said.

Officers were originally called to the casino around 8 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. A witness told WCPO 9 that the suspect produced a gun and demanded money, making it as far as a cage in the middle of the casino.

The suspect in that armed robbery fled but was apprehended in the woods outside the casino, according to Indiana State Police.

The casino was locked down for a time between 8 and 9 p.m. while police searched for the suspect.

Two witnesses who were leaving the casino told us that they heard a bunch of people screaming "there's a gun." Video from inside the casino showed fire alarms going off on the casino floor, with some people saying they were evacuated to the garage.

Witnesses we spoke to said an active shooter announcement was made in the casino, but no one reported hearing shots fired.

Chris Simon, a witness inside the casino, said there was a hostage involved.

"One guy brandished a gun at the cage, got whatever he was gonna get, took off and I guess some security approached him and he grabbed somebody-- he grabbed a hostage -- and started running down the hallway," Simon said. "People were literally laying on the floors ducking under tables. It was pretty chaotic there for a couple of minutes."

Another witness said as of 9:15 p.m., things were back to normal inside the casino.

An officer told WCPO 9 around 9:25 p.m. that a suspect is in custody.

A person waiting in line to get in to the casino said that as of 9:30 p.m., friends they were communicating with inside the casino said things were normal and that the band was "setting up" to play. That person said that the bartenders stopped serving drinks for a brief time, but that they resumed service shortly after the incident apparently involving someone trying to rob the casino.

A woman we spoke to also said she was rushing to get into the casino to help her elderly father, who fell running in the chaos, and was bleeding as a result. She says he is expected to be OK, but he is emotional about the whole ordeal.

There are no other reports of injuries. No further information about the suspect has been released.

