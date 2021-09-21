Arrest made in Owen County homicide

SPENCER, Ind. — Authorities in Owen County say they've made an arrest in connection to a homicide happening on September 14th.

Deputies say a motorist found Elizabeth Stevens lying on Texas Pike near Manhattan Road, north of Spencer.

Investigators say Stevens died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities say Stevens and the Suspect were passengers in a car when the shooting happened.

Owen County Deputies say the suspect was arrested at Indianapolis International Airport late in the evening on September 21st.

Per WRTV policy, the suspect’s name will be withheld until formal charges are filed.