Bath & Body Works’ Black Friday weekend sale has Wallflowers for $3.25

If you missed out on the massive Thanksgiving Week Sale at Bath & Body Works, have no fear, the deals just keep coming!

You’ll find three major deals this Black Friday weekend, Nov. 27 and 28, all on fragrances to make both you and your home smell perfect.

For the home, all three-wick candles are $10 off, priced now at $15.50, with a limit of 18 per customer, for a total savings of $180 if you buy the limit. All Wallflower fragrance refills are also on sale, priced at $3.25, a savings of $4.25 each, with a limit of 20.

For yourself or that friend or family member that loves Bath & Body Works spray-on fragrances, you’ll find all fine fragrance mists priced at $5.50. Regularly priced between $13.50-$17.50, you’ll save between $8-$12 per bottle, or if you grab the limit of 20, up to $240.

While the deals include all candles, Wallflower and mist fragrances, if you’re giving them as holiday gifts, you may want to check out Bath & Body Works’ holiday and winter collection.

The collection is full of classic favorites like the woodsy Fresh Balsam, which has notes of woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches and cedarwood, plus a handful of new scents like Spiced Cranberry Toffee, Bright Christmas Morning, Cotton Candy Champagne and Iced Raspberry Bellini.

Other popular scents that were crafted for the holidays include Cookies with Santa, which features notes of fresh cinnamon, brown sugar and a drop of vanilla, and Sugared Snickerdoodle, which has warm spices, creamy vanilla and sugared musk.

Of course, you can also pick up non-holiday scents, like Wildberry Jam Donut, French Baguette, Lemon Lavendar Shortbread, Honey Wildflower and Black Cherry Merlot.

Aromatherapy Candles And Nostalgic Scents Included

There are also a few three-wick candles in the retailer’s aromatherapy line that will be part of the deal, like Eucalyptus Spearmint, Eucalyptus Tea and Vanilla Patchouli. Products in the aromatherapy line don’t go on sale as often as the brand’s other offerings so this is a great chance to stock up on them.

If you’re looking to give the gift of nostalgia this holiday, you’ll also find a throwback scent in Cucumber Melon. The three-wick scented candle has notes of crisp cucumber, watery honeydew, summer cantaloupe, sparkling grapefruit and sheer woods.

Remember, these deals are only good for Nov. 27-28, so stop in if you’re out doing a little post-Thanksgiving shopping.

