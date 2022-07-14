This Handy Panasonic Beard Trimmer Can Also Handle Home Haircuts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to facial hair, not everyone wants a shave that’s smooth all over. That’s where an electric beard trimmer makes more sense than a traditional razor. And, when you can get a name-brand beard trimmer that also cuts hair for less than $60, it’s worth checking out.

The Panasonic ER-GC63 Hair Clipper and Beard Trimmer was designed for home haircuts and trimming coarse facial hair. It has ultra-sharp, 45-degree edge blades to cut even thick hair precisely. In addition, it has a dial to easily adjust the closeness of the trim and two comb attachments, which allow you to choose from 39 different length settings.

You can use this Panasonic beard trimmer cordlessly after charging or with the cord plugged in if you’ve forgotten to give it a charge. An eight-hour charge should provide 40 minutes of cordless use. In addition, the waterproof body makes it easy to clean under running water.

This handy grooming tool has a grade of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon so far and lists for $59.99. Many customers who’ve left reviews have commented on the length settings.

“For both hair and beard trimming, the adjustable dial makes choosing the right length a cinch,” one reviewer wrote. “It is so much more convenient than having to add on specific guards.”

Others like that the beard trimmer is quiet, lightweight and cuts hair easily.

“The hair clippers are actually quite quiet. They have the faintest buzz sound,” wrote a reviewer. “The blade works very well and is sharp. It glides effortlessly through the hair. It comes with two guards for the length. They are easy on/off.”

On the flip side, several customers said they dislike that this hair and beard trimmer takes eight hours to charge.

While this Panasonic hair and beard trimmer could save you hundreds of dollars over time if you use it to cut your own hair, there are a couple of lower-priced options if you don’t need a trimmer that also does at-home haircuts. For example, the Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer is just $19.96.

This versatile beard trimmer has 13 attachments, including trimmers for nose and ear hair. You also don’t have to use oil to maintain it, plus you can detach the blades or guards to rinse them clean. It also comes in a zip-up bag for storage.

The Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer has more than 115,200 ratings, with 4.6 out of 5 stars as the average grade.

Another budget-friendly option for anyone who wants precise control over their facial hair is the Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver. This one is listed as a No. 1 bestseller in its category at Amazon and has impressed most buyers so far.

The rechargeable trimmer can trim, edge or shave any length of facial hair. It includes a handle, three trimming combs, a power charger and one replaceable OneBlade, which the brand says lasts up to four months. With over 65,700 ratings and 4.6 stars, this colorful shaver and beard trimmer lists at $37.96 on Amazon.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.