The 20 best gifts for men that they actually want

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Men who have everything are impossible to shop for. Those guys who are coffee-lovers might already own what they consider to be the best coffee maker, while men who like to cook might already have every type of cookware they need. Whether it’s a birthday gift or Christmas gift, it can be challenging to buy thoughtful gift ideas for the husband, boyfriend, dad, brother and other hard-to-buy-for men in your life — especially something he hasn’t already bought for himself. Below, we’ve curated 20 of the best gift ideas for every type of man, from the dog-lover to the pickleball enthusiast.

Jump To: Under $10 | Under $25 | Under $50 | Under $100 | Under $200

Gifts For Men Under $10

1. For The Man Who Doesn’t Mind A Little Heat

$13 at Amazon $10 at Target

For the guy who already has an extensive hot sauce collection, why not reach for a sweeter gift this time around? Mike’s Hot Honey is one of the most recognizable spicy honey brands on the market. It’s sweet, but not too sweet, with a touch of heat. Drizzle it on pepperoni pizza for a mouthwatering sweet and spicy combo, or squeeze just a touch on Brussels sprouts before roasting them to crispy perfection — it’s the definition of chef’s kiss.

2. For The Man Who Goes To The Lake On The Weekends

$13 at Amazon $23 at Walmart

Fishing, camping, kayaking, paddleboarding — if he’s a guy who likes to be near the water, he needs a dry bag to keep his electronics safe. This 5 liter size is just the right size to store his phone, keys and wallet. Size up if he’s the type of guy who’ll want a size to store snacks, spare clothes and more. We particularly like this one because it incudes a shoulder strap and carrying handle that’s easy to attach to the side of a boat or kayak. It also comes with a waterproof phone case so he can safely use his devices in water, too.

3. For The Dog-Lover

$10 at Chewy

A gift for man’s best friend is also a gift for man. This hide and seek puzzle toy will keep his four-legged friend entertained for hours, providing mental stimulation and honing retrieval skills to boot. Each of the plush dinos has a sewn-in squeaker to get pups excited for playtime. This medium/large size is perfect for most dogs, but there’s also a birthday-themed one that’s sized for smaller breeds of dogs.

4. For The Cat-Lover

$9 at Amazon $9 at Chewy

Yeowww! cat toys are some of the best cat toys on the market — you need only talk to cat parents to understand why. The toys are made of organic materials and safe colors, so you can rest easy knowing that your furry friend’s favorite toy is safe for them. The brand includes a huge selection of fun catnip-filled designs, such as a rainbow, sardines and more. Yeowww!’s toys are also hand stuffed and sewed in the USA, too.

5. For The Man Who Lives In T-Shirts

$10 at Uniqlo

A guy can never have too many plain tees, especially if he likes wearing them under pretty much anything else he owns. These crew neck tees from Uniqlo are some of our favorites thanks to their range of colors, breadth of sizing and affordable pricing (under $10!). They’re made of cotton and polyester and are designed to keep you dry throughout the day.

Gifts For Men Under $25

6. For The Man Who Loves His City

$18 at Uncommon Goods

You can take a man out of his favorite city, but you can’t take the city out of the man. Give the guy who loves his city a way to stroll down his favorite streets with these personalized etched rock glasses. Choose urban cities from Atlanta to Washington, D.C. They’re dishwasher safe, too. Cheers to that.

7. For The Man Who Never Buys Himself Socks

$16 at Nordstrom $16 at Bombas

Socks might seem like a boring gift — but these are no ordinary socks. These are some of the best socks on the market. In fact, it’s the one item I’ve gifted my partner every year, by request. What makes Bombas socks particularly nice to wear is that they’re designed with targeted cushioning and a unique honeycomb arch-support design that’s like a gentle compressive hug for the most tired part of your feet. Plus, because Bombas makes the three most requested items in homeless shelters — tees, socks and underwear — for every item you purchase, Bombas distributes an item to those in need. It’s a gift you can feel good about giving.

8. For The Guy Who Likes His Cold One To Stay Cold

From $13 at Uncommon Goods

Beers in tiny coats — the perfect gift for the beer lover in your life. Best of all, these jaunty jackets are made of soft nylon on the outside with a metallic fabric lining on the inside to keep your drink cold and your hand warm. Choose from seven different colors and patterns.

9. For The Guy Who’s Proud Of His Extensive Record Collection

$18 at Uncommon Goods

Coasters made of real recycled records are the ultimate gift for a man who loves music as well as upcycling. These coasters are made made by cutting from the center of real vinyl records, so each set includes a variety of music genres. Plus, they’re sealed so moisture won’t seep through. Each set includes six coasters.

Gifts For Men Under $50

10. For The Guy Who Likes His Coffee Extra Hot

$30 at Amazon $30 at Yeti

A steaming hot mug of coffee is one of life’s greatest joys for a coffee-lover. Whether he likes his brew black or with cream and two sugars, this stainless steel double-walled mug from Yeti will keep his drink hot for hours. We especially like that this particular style is big enough to double as a camping bowl for other temperature-sensitive foods such as ramen and ice cream. This mug also includes an easy-grip handle and is dishwasher safe.

11. For The Guy Who Needs Background Noise

$50 (was $70) at Amazon $95 at Walmart

Sure, you could gift him an Amazon Echo Dot, a Sonos One or another type of smart speaker devices, but sometimes simplicity is best. This vintage-inspired radio from Victrola — one of the leading turntable manufacturers of the early 1900s — is Bluetooth compatible, giving him the best of what’s new and old. Use one dial to switch between Bluetooth, AM or FM, another to tone the bass and treble, and another for volume. If he’s a fan of retro technologies, he’ll especially love the satisfying crackle of using the tuner dial to find his favorite station.

12. For The Coffee-Lover

$60 for 3-month subscription from Trade Coffee

The most important thing for any coffee aficionado is, well, having a lot of coffee on-hand, which is why this coffee subscription gift from Trade Coffee is something they’ll actually choose. Choose from 2-, 3- 6-, 9-, 12- or 24-bag subscriptions to brews from some of the nation’s best well-know coffee brands — more than 450 coffees from over 55 indie roasters, to be precise! We recommend the 3-bag plan, which allows the giftee to choose their preferred frequency of delivery for their bags. Each delivery includes freshly roasted coffee that’s personalized based on their unique tastes, so they’ll always receive a blend they’re guaranteed to love.

13. For The Pickleball Enthusiast

$40 (was $50) at Amazon

Perhaps nothing has become zeitgeisty in the past year than the spiked interest in pickleball. And, if he’s become part of pickleball nation, chances are he might like to get his hands on one of the best pickleball sets out there for both amateurs and pros. The wooden paddles in this set come with cushioned grips and wrist straps, as well as a mesh bag for convenient transportation and storage of the balls.

Gifts For Men Under $100

14. For The Man Who Misses Outdoor Grilling Season

$72 (was $100) at Amazon $72 at The Home Depot

Most men, if they love to grill, already own their preferred outdoor grill. But what about an indoor grill for those months when the weather is just too grim to step outside? This smokeless indoor grill from VEVOR received top marks from our team and has been dubbed our “best indoor electric grill” in our guide to the best grills. Pair it with a new cookbook for the ultimate all-in-one gift.

15. For The Guy Who Needs A Good Layering Jacket

$90 at Nordstrom $90 at Backcountry

A good layering jacket is one of those purchases more people need, but few actually get around to buying. This Canyonlands Full Zip Jacket by The North Face is made of a cozy, moisture-wicking material that’s designed to keep you warm on chilly days. The stylish stand-collar design can be worn layered under vests and winter jackets, or layered over button downs and tees on lighter days. It runs true to size and is available in men’s sizes small to 2XL.

16. For The Man Who Downloaded A Stargazing App

$97 at Amazon $130 at Walmart

If he’s ever tried to figure out if it’s Ursa Major or Ursa Minor that you’re looking at around the campfire, he might enjoy having his own high-quality telescope to gaze through. This model from Gskyer includes a 70-millimeter aperture, which is designed to show clear and detailed images of the night sky. It also comes with two replaceable eye pieces as well as a lens that can triple the magnifying power of each eye piece for even greater viewing distance. It even includes a wireless remote and smartphone adapter so you can capture whatever you find while stargazing.

17. For The Man Who’s Commuting To The Office Again

$100 at Zappos $100 at Nordstrom

There’s nothing more versatile in a wardrobe than a good pair of white sneakers, and classic Stan Smiths are the best of the best white sneakers for women and men. Simplemost writer Emily O’Brien even wrote an ode to her pair of Stan Smiths earlier this year, dubbing them the shoes she’s worn “everywhere” over the past two years, from casual outings to workplaces.

Gifts For Men Under $200

18. For The Man Who Loves To Cook

$118 at Amazon (was $150) $90 at Walmart

Every home cook needs a mix of the best cookware out there, from nonstick and stainless steel to copper and cast iron. Most people tend to own just a cast iron skillet, which is ideal if you just want the option to make the occasional crispy chicken casserole or blackberry crumble. But a full set of cast iron cookware is versatile enough to use for just about every recipe you can find. This seasoned cast iron cookware set from Lodge has been dubbed our best overall cast iron cookware set thanks to its budget-friendly price and overall durability. This set includes a griddle, two skillets and a 5-quart Dutch oven with a lid.

19. For The Man Whose House Shoes Need An Upgrade

$160 at Zappos $160 at Birkenstocks

Never underestimate the power of a good house shoe. These shearing-lined Birkenstocks are the cozy sibling of the cult-beloved Arizona Birkenstocks, making them perfect for wearing around the house on chilly mornings. Gift them with a pair of cozy Bombas socks and he’ll be set for the winter.

20. For The Guy Who Always Has The Newest Tech

$180 at Tidbyt (was $200)

Meet Tidbyt, the retro-futuristic pixel display that’s as fun to use as it is to look at. Use the app to program Tidbyt to display using info such as the weather, stocks, news, sports scores, day/night maps and even train and bus schedules. It makes a good gift for the tech guy who already owns all of the gadgets and devices he could possibly want. Extremely techy folks can even develop their own apps to display on the Tidbyt, too.

Other Gifts We Recommend

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.