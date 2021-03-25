Best Pool Startup Kit 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As we round the corner toward spring and summer, the temperatures are rising and the sunshine is inviting you to spend more time outdoors. If you are lucky enough to own a pool, you’ll be itching to get it ready for the season, but before you start, take a look at the best pool startup kits for getting your pool back in tip-top shape.

First, you will want to check the pool for wear or damage that might have occurred over the winter. If the pool cover has accumulated water, use a special pump or a shop vac to extract it before removing the cover to keep the grimy liquid out of your swimming pool.

Fill the pool to the mid-waterline and clear away any debris. Use your wall and floor brush to scrub away any gunk from the pool’s bottom or sides.

The amount of chemicals required will vary depending on the pool’s size and the results of the water tests, so you will want to test the water before adding any chemicals.

Chemical maintenance of a pool can be easy once it becomes part of your routine, but the first treatment of the season requires a little more attention and care. Fortunately, several specialized products can take away the guesswork.

Best Pool Startup Kits

Price: $84.98

The Intex 28003E Deluxe Maintenance Kit for Above Ground Pools is a comprehensive set that will help you get your pool sparkling clean with ease. It includes a generous 110-inch telescoping aluminum shaft, two vacuum heads, a vacuum body, a mesh skimmer net, a wall brush and a hose.

Price: $22.23

To set up and maintain proper water chemistry, the Poolmaster Essential Collection Chemistry Case Swimming Pool & Spa Water Test Kit tests for chlorine, bromine, pH, acid demand and total alkalinity. It includes a clear-view test block that has integrated colors to remove the guesswork. You’ll receive bottles of chlorine/bromine, pH, acid demand and alkalinity solutions, along with chlorine neutralizer.

Price: $45.99

The In The Swim Pool Winterizing and Closing Chemical Kit is ideal for pools up to 35,000 gallons. It uses chlorine-free chemicals, so you don’t have to worry about staining or bleaching liners or damaging any pool surfaces. The slow-release floater keeps the pool oxidized all winter long, making setup much easier come spring or summertime.

Price: $54.96

Get clean, clear water fast using the Rx Clear Spring Start-Up Kit. This is one of the best pool startup kits, as it includes all the chemicals you need to get your pool started, including chlorine shock. The kit provides you with shock treatment, algaecide, conditioner/stabilizer, tile and vinyl cleaner, a package of test strips and opening instructions.

Price: $99.95

If you prefer an all-natural option for your hot tub, the Waters Choice Spa Start-Up and Maintenance Kit might be the best bet. The enzymes help you attain a pristine spa without chlorine or other harsh chemicals. The kit includes all you need to get your spa or hot tub started right.

Getting a jump start on your pool setup will have your family diving, splashing and floating around in no time.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.