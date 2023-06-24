Biden, world leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine amid Wagner revolt

The U.S. national security team has briefed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris about the unfolding developments in Russia as Vladimir Putin vowed harsh punishment against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary leader, and his armed uprising.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation," said National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge. The secretaries of state and defense, as well as the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman and Central Intelligence Agency director, were part of that meeting.

The escalation between the Wagner Group and the Kremlin drew calls between the president and French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday. In a short statement from the White House, it says the leaders not only discussed the situation in Russia but also "affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine."

Additionally, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Defense Ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom to discuss the situation, where Secretary Austin also reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change.

SEE MORE: Wagner Group chief halts mercenaries' advance toward Moscow

President Biden has consistently expressed unwavering support for Ukraine's defense, emphasizing that the United States will stand by them "as long as it takes."

This commitment extends beyond mere words, as the U.S. has been actively dedicated to maintaining a robust supply line for Ukraine. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Statesaid that the U.S. has invested approximately $42 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed this stance, stating on Twitter that he had spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday.

"We are watching them very closely. Ukraine remains focused on achieving the goals of its counteroffensive in the territory of Ukraine with the steadfast support of our American allies," Kuleba wrote.

Blinkensaid he spoke with his G7counterparts and Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the situation, and the U.S. "will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com