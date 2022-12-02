Big Ten Championship events you won't want to miss this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS— The Big Ten Championship game between Purdue and Michigan is happening Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Whether you will be rooting for the Boilermakers or the Wolverines, there are plenty of events happening in Indy to get you excited for the game and to celebrate the championship.

Friday

Big Ten Pregame Georigia Street Block Party—The festivities kick off Friday night with the Big Ten Pregame Georgia Street Block Party. This party will feature local Indianapolis food and beverage, as well as have a dj and live bands for entertainment. This party is open to fans of either team and is free to the public.

Saturday

Big Ten Tailgate Party on Georgia Street— If you head back down to Georgia Street on Saturday, you'll find the Big Ten Tailgate party, featuring a Major League Eating contest, food and drinks to enjoy, merchandise for sale, and giveaways. The party if free to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Big Ten Fan Fest— The Big Ten Fan Fest kicks off on Saturday morning at the Indiana Convention Center. There will be interactive games, guest appearances and visits from mascots, performances by the team bands, food, beverages and more! Admission is complimentary with a Big Ten football championship game ticket. The fan fest will start at 10 a.m. and go all the way until kickoff.

Michigan Marching Band Open Rehearsal—If you will be sporting maize and blue this weekend, you can get excited with the Michigan Marching Band. They will be rehearsing for the big game at Franklin Central High School at 9:30 a.m.

Purdue for Life Foundation Official Tailgate Party— For Boilermaker fans, there will be the Purdue for Life Foundation official tailgate party at the Indiana Convention Center. This party will have giveaways, campus traditions, and visits from Purdue Pete and the marching band. There will also be a buffet as well as beer and wine. Tickets are $85, and the event begins are 4:00 p.m. and runs until 7:00 p.m.

U-M Club of Indianapolis Pre-Game Block Party— The U-M Club of Indianapolis will be hosting a pregame block party for Wolverine fans. These locations near Lucas Oil that will be decked out in maize and blue and ready for Michigan fans: