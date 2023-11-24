The best Black Friday lawn and garden deals from Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot and more

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
Black Friday is officially here and you’ll find thousands of deals at the majority of retailers from Amazon, Target and Walmart to The Home Depot, Lowe’s and more.
You’ll find the usual fashion and beauty as well as home and kitchen items on sale, but this Black Friday you’ll also be able to find major savings on lawn and garden products. You may not really be thinking about warmer weather and outdoor activities just yet, but multiple retailers are discounting everything from patio furniture and grills to snow blowers, outdoor cameras, pizza ovens and more.
For instance, we spotted this top-rated 22-inch fire pit from Walmart on sale for just $35. It’s a steal considering it’s a great item for warming up on cool winter nights. Even if you don’t have a large outdoor space, we’ve even spotted deals on outdoor string lights that would be great for brightening up a balcony or patio.
We’ve pulled together some of our favorite lawn and garden deals that you’ll find through Black Friday weekend. Be sure to sign up for Simplemost’s newsletter to stay up-to-date on all of the best deals out there this season.
Jump to: Deals On Lawn & Garden Accessories | Patio Furniture Deals | Lawn Equipment Deals | Outdoor Tools & Cleaning Deals | Fire Pit Deals | Grill Deals | Pizza Oven Deals | Outdoor Security Deals
Lawn & Garden Accessories
If you don’t have room in your yard for a full bonfire pit, you can get this Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand on Amazon for $30. A 50% savings, the tabletop fire pit comes in black or stainless steel and uses either wood or pellets.
- Dual Fuel Portable Generator with Electric Start Kit, $440 (was $800) at Amazon
- 48FT Solar Waterproof Outdoor String Lights, $15 (was $28) at Amazon
- GOOTOP Outdoor Electric Bug Zapper, $30 (was $60) at Amazon
- Outdoor Waterproof Solar Powered Garden Yard Spot Solar Lights, $32 (was $65) at Amazon
- ONE+ 18V Cordless VERSE Clamp Speaker, $30 (was $60) at The Home Depot
Patio Furniture
You’ll save $260 on this Superjoe four-piece Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Conversation Set. The set is gray and includes a loveseat, two armchairs, a coffee table with a tempered glass top and eight cushions. It is made of weather-resistant wicker and the cushions are removable so you can wash them or store them away for winter.
- Hammock Patio Chair, $27 (was $43) at Amazon with coupon at check out
- Forclover 7 Pieces Patio Rattan Gray Dining Furniture Sectional Sofa Set with Wicker Ottoman, $970 (was $1,449) at Lowe’s
- Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Conversation Glass Table Top Cushioned Sofa Red, $186 (was $329) at Walmart
- 48K BTU Stainless Steel Patio Heater with Wheels, $99 (was $159) at The Home Depot
- Nicesoul Foldable Wicker Hanging Egg Chair, $198.90 (was $300) at Walmart
- Devoko 100 Gallon Outdoor Box Deck Plastic Resin Storage Box, $90 (was $130) at Walmart
Lawn Equipment Deals
You can get this Craftsman V20 20-volt Max 20-inch Battery Hedge Trimmer for $99. The hedge trimmer has a full wrap-around handle for easy maneuvering and comfort and 20-inch dual action blades that can cut up to 3/4-inches.
- 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower, $179 (was $219) at The Home Depot
- CEED4U Compost Spreader, $64 (was $110) at Amazon
- M18 FUEL 120 MPH 450 CFM 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower, $179 (was $219) at The Home Depot
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Battery Grass Shear and Shrubber Trimmer with 1.3 Ah Battery and Charger, $99 (was $149) at The Home Depot
Outdoor Tools & Cleaning
In need of a new shop vaccum for your garage or outdoor area? You can save $20 on this Dewalt 9-Gallons 5-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum. The vacuum cleans up both wet and dry messes and holds nine gallons at a time. It comes with has rubberized casters so you can swivel it around while you clean.
- Greenwork Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower, $420 (was $530) at Amazon
- Greenworks Cordless Leaf Blower With Battery, $224 (was $280) at Amazon
- Betta SE Solar Powered Automatic Robotic Pool Skimmer, $399 (was $590) at Amazon with coupon
- Little Giant Automatic Swimming Pool Cover Pump, $99 (was $163) at Amazon
- Pressure Washer Attachment For Garden Hose, $29 (was $35) at Amazon with coupon at check out
- Greenworks Electric-Powered Pressure Washer, $115 (was $120) at Amazon
- Kobalt 40-volt 14-in Brushless Battery 4 Ah Chainsaw, $149 (was $199) at Lowe’s
- 56-volt 24-in Two-stage Self-propelled Cordless Electric Snow Blower, $1,499 (was $1,600) at Lowe’s
- 18 ft. Reach MPXW Aluminum Multi-Position Ladder, $199 (was $273) at The Home Depot
- DeWalt Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Corded Miter Saw, $399 (was $599) at Lowe’s
- Boss Industrial Electric 7-Ton 15-Amp Electric Log Splitter, $499 (was $599) at Lowe’s
Fire Pit Deals
This Tipton 34-inch Steel Deep Bowl Fire Pit is 50% off for Black Friday, now priced at just $99. In an Oil Rubbed Bronze color, the pit comes with a mesh lid and poker, plus has drainage holes to prevent rusting. The integrated wood grate enables airflow for a better fire, while the lattice design provides 360-degree viewing.
$99 (was $199) at The Home Depot
- Nuu Garden Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table, $199 (was $399) at Lowe’s
- Sophia & William 28-inch Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table with Lid, $212 (was $315) at Walmart
- Mondawe Black Portable Tabletop Stainless Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit, $257 (was $514) at Lowe’s
- KingSo 22-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit, $35 (was $90) at Walmart
Grill Deals
You’ll save $70 on this 28-inch two-Burner Blackstone Griddle Cooking Station. The griddle has a built-in large flat top and foldable legs, plus two independently-controlled burners with matchless ignition. It also has one side shelf and one bottom tray to set food on before or after you’ve cooked it, or for holding cooking supplies.
$199 (was $269) at The Home Depot
- 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid, $199 (was $249) at The Home Depot
- KingChii Wood Pellet Smoker & Grill, $250 (was $449) at Walmart
- Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze, $499 (was $600) at The Home Depot
- Nexgrill Deluxe 4-Burner Dual Energy Propane Gas Grill, $399 (was $539) at Walmart
Pizza Oven Deals
You can save $139 on this Costway Outdoor Wood Fire Pizza Oven at Walmart, now priced at $149.99. The pizza oven can reach a temperature of 662 degrees Fahrenheit and along with making a 12-inch pizza, it can also be used for burgers, fish, roasting meat and more.
- Cuisinart Outdoor Pizza Oven, $150 (was $250) at Amazon
- Big Horns Outdoor Pizza Oven, $130 (was $210) at Amazon
- aidpiza Outdoor Pizza Oven, $249 (was $350) at Amazon
- Pi Prime Pizza Oven, $299 (was $350) at Solo Stove
- Grillfest Tabletop Wood-Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven Black with Pizza Stone, $56 (was $80) at Lowe’s
Outdoor Security Deals
If you want to add some security features to your home, you can save $50 on this Blink Wired Floodlight Smart Security Camera at Lowe’s, now priced at $49.99. The camera has motion detection, a built-in siren and it works with Alexa. It comes in white or black and has LED lighting and night view in color. You can even see, hear and speak to people and pets from the Blink app.
-
- Blink Wired Floodlight Smart Camera, $50 (was $100) at Amazon
- Hubspace Biometric Fingerprint Electronic Touchpad Deadbolt, $119 (was $240) at The Home Depot
- Ring Video Doorbell, $55 (was $100) at Amazon
- Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, $200 (was $250) at The Home Depot
- All-New Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) Wire-free smart security camera, $72 (was $120) at Amazon
