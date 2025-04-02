Boone County explores options for attainable housing as need grows

LEBANON — Boone County is addressing one of the region’s most pressing challenges: the need for more housing.

By 2030, there will need to be 10,000 additional housing units to meet the demand in Boone County, according to a recent study from the county's Economic Development Corporation.

“Boone County is in a place of growth where we’ve never been before," Jessica Schwarz with Boone EDC said.

Her organization partnered with Helix 33 to educate local elected officials and community leaders about what options are out there.

Helix 33 is an Indy-based leader in innovative modular housing.

“What we discovered with Helix 33 is that they approach this in a different way where they build out your custom unit and the entire unit is built within their manufacturing facility in Indianapolis," Schwarz said.

Corey Kutz with the Lebanon Redevelopment Commission says speed to market is very important.

Modular housing could take a few months — instead of a year-and-a-half to two years to build.

“You take a project that could be an 18 to 24-month project and you shorten that down to 90,120,150 days," Kutz said.

Kutz says the Redevelopment Commission is also looking at another factor.

“We’re looking for diversity in housing. Whether that be first-time home buyers, we’re looking at duplex, town home-type idea, or even a traditional apartment — meeting people where they’re at in their journey," he said.

Right now, nothing has been finalized in terms of a partnership or a commitment with Helix 33.

Boone EDC says it is open to exploring additionaly options for the region.