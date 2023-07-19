Britney Spears’ long-awaited memoir is coming this fall

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Pop legend Britney Spears has had the entertainment world talking about her throughout much of her career, for better and for worse. Now it’s Britney’s turn to tell her own story: Oct. 24 is the release date for “The Woman in Me,” a memoir that will track the singer’s journey through the music world, motherhood and the legal system.

The book will be released through Simon & Schuster imprint Galley Books, and a press release promises it will “[reveal] for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

Britney herself shared a little bit about her own journey to complete the memoir with ghostwriter Sam Lansky in an Instagram post from July 12 (the audio includes a swear word).

“I had a lot of therapy to get this book done,” she said.

News of a $15 million deal for the memoir broke in February 2022 and then confirmed by Spears in April of that year, and the publisher seems bullish on the potential of this tell-all. Galley Books Senior VP Jennifer Bergstrom told People it “will be the publishing event of the year.

Britney certainly has a lot of material to draw from. Most people first got a taste of the singer’s talent when she became a member of the 1993 roster of the Mickey Mouse Club. (She was in good company that year, with castmates that included Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.) Her breakthrough, though, was the 1999 release of her debut album “…Baby One More Time,” The single of the same name became a Billboard No. 1 hit and was quickly followed to the top of the charts by “Oops!… I Did It Again” in 2000.

A string of successful albums followed, but also a series of short-lived marriages and eccentric episodes that led to her commitment to a psychiatric ward in 2008. Her subsequent conservatorship under the control of her father Jamie Spears was the subject of much controversy. It spawned the “Free Britney” movement, which culminated in a successful court hearing that dissolved the conservatorship in 2021.

Spears has been married to model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari since 2022, and she recently returned to the music charts with the song “Hold Me Closer,” a collaborative remake of “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John. She and Will.I.Am are set to release a new single today.

“The Woman in Me” is currently available as a preorder on Amazon, where it has already become a bestseller.

