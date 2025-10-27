Brownsburg’s boom: More than 200 new home permits approved as town plans for rapid growth

BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg is growing fast. The town has seen a major uptick in development this year, with more than 200 new home permits issued since January and nearly 1,000 additional homes still planned for construction.

Town Council President Travis Tschaenn says the growth has been tremendous and that the town is preparing for what’s next.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

More than 200 new home permits approved as Brownsburg plans for rapid growth

As new neighborhoods are popping up across Brownsburg, some residents tells us they’re filling up faster than expected.

Giuliana Wells, who recently moved into one of the new developments, said the demand has surprised even developers.

“It was going to be another couple years before we had everything completed, and it turns out it’s just gonna be within this year,” Wells said.

Tschaenn says Brownsburg’s strong schools, appealing neighborhoods and affordable housing options are driving more families to move in.

Town officials are working to make sure Brownsburg can keep up.

The council has set aside $15 million in the budget to improve infrastructure, including road and traffic upgrades, Main Street improvements, and utility updates.

That money will also help fund a case study focused on one of the town’s busiest intersections.

“We have a very big traffic problem at Northfield and Green Street,” Tschaenn said. “We’ve got a study going on there to fix that issue so that in the future that won’t be as big of a traffic jam as it is now.”

“We are planning for the future because we know people are gonna wanna keep moving here,” he said.