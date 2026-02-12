Amid rising power bills, Anthropic vows to cover costs tied to its data centers

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic is making a bold promise. It says it will cover electricity price increases that consumers face as a result of power demand from its data centers.

The company said training a single frontier AI model will soon require gigawatts of electricity, and that the U.S. AI sector could need at least 50 gigawatts of additional capacity over the next several years.

Critics have raised concerns about rising electricity bills as AI explodes in popularity.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, the average household electricity bill was up nearly 10% in 2025.

Anthropic has said data centers can drive up electricity prices in two primary ways: by requiring costly grid upgrades, such as new transmission lines or substations, and by increasing overall demand.

Anthropic said it will pay for 100% of the grid upgrades required to connect its data centers, including costs that might otherwise be passed on to consumers through monthly electricity bills.

The company also said it will seek to bring new power generation online to match its facilities’ electricity use. In cases where new generation is not yet available, Anthropic said it will work with utilities and outside experts to estimate and cover any demand-driven price effects linked to its operations.