Lyft launches teen ride-sharing service in select cities with enhanced safety features

Lyft is rolling out a new ride-sharing option specifically designed for teenagers, called "Lyft Teen."

The company says the service will provide a safe and affordable way for kids aged 13 to 17 to be transported, while parents maintain oversight.

Lyft said only drivers who "meet the highest standards" will be allowed to transport teens. These drivers must have background checks, safe driving records and positive feedback history.

Only verified Lyft accounts will be able to create teen profiles. Parents will be able to track their teen's location live during rides and manage the accounts.

The new service launched Monday in Atlanta, New York and more than 200 other locations across the U.S.