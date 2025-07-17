More retailers now accept SNAP benefits on Uber Eats

Uber is expanding its support for shoppers who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, adding more grocery and convenience retailers to its Uber Eats platform.

Wegmans, Gopuff and Family Dollar are among the newest retailers to accept SNAP payments through the app. They join a growing list of national and regional chains, including CVS, Safeway, 7-Eleven, Meijer, Albertsons, and Winn-Dixie.

Click here to see the full list of participating retailers

Uber says the expansion is part of its effort to increase food accessibility for low-income families and individuals, particularly those without reliable transportation.

RELATED STORY | 3.2 million Americans could lose food stamp benefits under new work requirements, CBO projects

“We believe that everyone deserves the convenience of delivery,” said Hashim Amin, Uber’s head of grocery and retail delivery in North America.

SNAP users can browse eligible items through a new in-app SNAP icon and will receive free delivery on their first three SNAP-eligible orders. Eligible cardholders may also qualify for a limited-time free trial of Uber One.

Uber says it plans to continue adding more EBT-enabled retailers in the months ahead.