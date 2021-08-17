There’s A Brand-New ‘Golden Girls’ Ceramic Mug Collection For Superfans Of The Show

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

In terms of cultural impact, few shows manage to stay at the top for decades. The final episode of “The Golden Girls,” featuring beloved sassy seniors living together in Miami, aired in 1992. But almost 30 years later, the show still delights fans of all ages. And its arrival on Disney+ in the U.K. and Ireland this summer is sure to capture a whole new generation of viewers (episodes are also available on Hulu and Amazon Prime).

With such staying power comes the potential for multiple income streams, and everything from “Golden Girls” hot sauce to “Golden Girls” wallpaper (the type you put on your walls, not your phone screen) has made “Golden Girls” merchandise the perfect solution for kitsch gifts and quirky keepsakes. Just when we thought it had covered all bases, a new range of ceramic mugs has caught our attention.

The brand-new Cupful of Cute collection by by Jerrod Maruyama launched on July 30 and features features Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty). Each lady has her own ceramic mug that deserves pride of place on any home bar.

Everything from the clothes to the facial expressions is perfect, and of course, there are some Easter eggs — like Rose’s beloved teddy bear Fernando (yes, the one Blanche accidentally gave away) and Sophia’s iconic straw purse.

The set of four costs $89.99 at Toynk, or you can buy them separately if you want to choose your favorite character. Each mug holds up to 19 ounces of your favorite hot or cold beverages. And – unlike some of the ladies in question – they’re super low-maintenance. Because they’re made of ceramic, they’re microwave and top-shelf dishwasher safe. They’d go perfectly with that “Golden Girls” tiki mug set you treated yourself to last summer, right?

“Golden Girls” themed brunch/viewing party, anyone?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.