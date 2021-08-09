You Can Now Buy A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Wall Calendar To Show Your Love For The Movie All Year Long

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As a superfan of all things Halloween, I’m a firm believer that this spooky and fun holiday should not be confined to one day. For me, Halloween is a month-long celebration that begins with decorating and watching “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 1 every year.

While I always manage to squeeze in multiple re-watches throughout the month, there is now a way to celebrate the classic Disney film all year long: a brand new 2022 “Hocus Pocus” wall calendar!

Each month features a different “Hocus Pocus” cartoon of either the sisters, Binx the cat or Billy the zombie, with sayings from the film like “I put a spell on you,” “I suggest we form a calming circle” and my personal favorite, “Oh look, another glorious morning! Makes me sick!”

The 16-month calendar for 2021-2022 costs $14.99 on Amazon and at Target and begins with the last four months of this year, so if you order it now, you can start using it in September. Even if it goes out of stock again, you should still be able to order it and it will ship once it’s back. It is in stock at Target and some other retailers, like calendars.com.

With the now 28-year-old film continuing to gain popularity and a sequel officially in the works, the calendar is far from the only “Hocus Pocus” decor you’ll find this Halloween.

Along with fun items like a Sanderson Sisters Funko Pop! set, Spirit Halloween has an entire “Hocus Pocus” collection full of everything from blankets and pillows to wine glasses, serving trays and even a statue that represents the sisters once they (spoiler alert) turn to stone at the end of the film. Oriental Trading even has themed party supplies, like these “It’s Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus” paper plates, a witches’ kitchen backdrop and these “Drink up Witches” cups.

You can even dress up as “Hocus Pocus” characters with costumes at HalloweenCostumes.com. Some costumes are made directly by the company, like this very detailed Mary costume or this amazing Billy Butcherson costume for $89. Unfortunately, the Mary costume is out of stock, although the Billy costume is coming soon on Oct. 20.

However, you can still get less-detailed versions of Winifred for $44-99-$54.99, Sarah for $39.99-$49.99 and Mary for $49.99. You can turn the toddler in your life into Thackery Binx with a cute black cat costume for $29.99, too.

Are you a “Hocus Pocus” fan?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.