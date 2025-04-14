CAFE on far east side serves hundreds during pantry giveaway

A local neighborhood center is making sure east side residents have access to fresh produce, clothing and resources they need to survive.

"I went big shopping. I have some vegetables, fruits. I was surprised I got many clothes," said Claire Valery.

Claire Valery marks her calendar for the third Monday of each month.

That's when CAFE on the far east side gives residents clothes, produce, and food.

"I can't miss one of the food pantry days," she said.

The distribution helps feed her family.

"I am so grateful for that. I can't find in my words to let you know how much I appreciate that," she said.

The center feels the need is real.

"We give two boxes, a bag of produce, a bag of potatoes, 2 jugs of milk, so we push 150 pounds per family," said Felicia Hodges.

Hodges said the center has seen an increase in the number of families picking up food.

"It's a big increase. We get 300 a month or more," she said.

The center hopes more east side residents will sign up for the assistance.

"Our goal is to serve our community, make sure we push food out to our community, because as you know, the east side is a food dessert," said Hodges.

For Elia Sanchez and her family of five, going there allows them to save some much-needed money.

"It means so much for the community. The prices for everything are extremely high right now and there is so much need in our community," she said.

She wants everyone to know how much she and other community members are thankful.

"It could be the worst day of your life, but coming here, you leave feeling good that somebody actually cares," she said.

The next pantry day is May 12th.

