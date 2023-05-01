California preschool teacher arrested during naptime for murder

A preschool teacher working at the Stanford University campus in California was arrested for murder last week.

Twenty-two-year-old Diana Ornelas of the Children's Center of the Stanford Community (CCSC) was arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Oliver Waterfall, whose body was found off the hillside of a highway in Santa Cruz, California, on April 11, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Ornelas' friend Dennis Novoa was also arrested in Waterfall’s murder. The sheriff's office said Ornelas and Novoa knew the victim.

Police said that Waterfall had been dead for at least a month before his body was found, according to The Stanford Daily, the school’s paper.

An autopsy determined Waterfall’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. Detectives have been conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance footage over the past week.

"The motive of the homicide is believed to be of a personal nature," the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ornelas has since been terminated from the school, University spokesperson Luisa Rapport told The Stanford Daily.

"The arrest happened at naptime, and outside of the perimeter of the CCSC campus. Children were not present when this occurred, and it did not disrupt operations," read a message to parents obtained by The Stanford Daily.

The alleged murder "did not have a connection to the campus community," Rapport told The Daily.

Reports say both Ornelas and Novoa are being held without bail. They are expected to be arraigned on May 17, according to The Daily.

Scripps News has reached out to Stanford for comment.

