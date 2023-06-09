Can you find a lollipop among the ice cream cones?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Finding a lollipop should be simple, right? Not if you’re looking in a sea of colorful ice cream cones.

Hundreds of tiny cones cluster together in a picture that looks like a national ice cream cone convention meeting. But hidden among them is a lollipop doing its best to join the party without being detected. A clever piece of candy, for sure!

Can you find the ice cream cone imposter in the latest brain teaser from one of the internet’s most popular puzzle creators?

The puzzle comes from the Hungarian illustrator Gergely Dudás, or The Dudolf, as he’s known on the internet. If you hop over to his website you’ll find an endless collection of these brainteasers to keep your mind occupied and challenged.

Let’s return to the lollipop hiding among the ice cream cone. Want a few hints to help you find it?

First, going to The Dudolf’s website gives you a clearer view of the photo. When you go to the website, just double-click on the photo, and it will open to a larger version.

The larger photo makes it easier to scan through the various cones that Dudás cleverly makes more challenging to distinguish due to all the smiles, frowns and other expressions on their faces.

Plus, he throws random cherries and straws into the picture to trick us into seeing potential lollipop sticks. He’s a tricky guy!

If you’re still struggling to find the lollipop, you can always click on the solution graciously provided by the creator.

Not only does Dudás constantly create new puzzles that he regularly shares on social media, but he’s also a children’s book illustrator.

“Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things” is one of the artist’s many books encouraging readers to look a little closer at the world before them.

And, if you just can’t wait to find a few more online puzzles, try to find three crocodiles among dragons, a baby chick among duckings or a cat among owls.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.