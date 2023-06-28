Can you help the bear find his bowtie in this tricky puzzle?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We can’t get enough of these find-and-seek online puzzles! In today’s brainteaser, we have a little bear looking for his missing bowtie in a field of flowers.

Why are we obsessed? The puzzles are a fun way to pass the time with a cup of coffee or during your lunch break. These puzzles are also a great way to give your brain a little exercise with a focus on the little details we often overlook.

Popular online puzzle artist Gergely Dudás, known worldwide as Dudolf, has plenty of little details to study in a recent puzzle posted on his Facebook page.

Dudolf must have a thing for bears and bowties. Maybe it’s the way the words go together. Or, he thinks that bears in bowties are too cute to resist (we agree, by the way!) In May, the puzzle creator challenged fans to spot the bear with a missing bowtie.

Maybe this puzzle continues his quest to find his beloved bowtie.

Were you able to find the bowtie among the flowers? We’ll give you a tiny hint. Look on the right side of the image. That’s as much as we’re giving away, though!

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry. Dudolf shares the solution to each of his puzzles on his blog page.

You can find more of his puzzles to test your observation skills on that page or his Facebook page. Try your hand at this puzzle from a few weeks ago.

MORE: Can you find the crocodile among the dragons?

Or, how about finding the cat among a collection of colorful owls? Maybe the most amazing thing about this puzzle is that the owls stick around to keep a cat hidden.

If you still can’t get enough of these puzzles, Dudolf also has a few books featuring his puzzles on Amazon.com. They make great gifts for puzzle solvers of almost any age!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.